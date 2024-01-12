Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $595.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $598.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.79. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

