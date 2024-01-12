Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after buying an additional 182,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.16. 57,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,514. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.86. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.80 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.