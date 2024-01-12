Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 133,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $54.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

