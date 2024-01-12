Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

CAT traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.83. 306,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

