Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 8,062 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $23.79. 10,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

