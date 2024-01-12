Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 84,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.84. The stock had a trading volume of 158,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,252. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.