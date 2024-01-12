Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 119,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.25. 82,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.12.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

