Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 1.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock worth $18,692,942. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $168.66. The company had a trading volume of 218,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.96. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $169.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.