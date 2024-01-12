Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 20,437 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. 3,189,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,642,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

