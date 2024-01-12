Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 5,638 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.76. The company had a trading volume of 377,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,656. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

