Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 0.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

MMC stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.03. The company had a trading volume of 161,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

