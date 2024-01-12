Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $23.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.13.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.9 %

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Capital Southwest’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 121.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 98.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 36.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

