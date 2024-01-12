Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

CZMWY traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. 1,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

