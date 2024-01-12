Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance
CZMWY traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. 1,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $153.84.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carl Zeiss Meditec
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.