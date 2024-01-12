Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.41.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

