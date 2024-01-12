Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pathward Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $51.84 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CASH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CASH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.