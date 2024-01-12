Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $492.23 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

