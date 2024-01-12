Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $36,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $33.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

