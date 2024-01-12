Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 314 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $18,336,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.10.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.