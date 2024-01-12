Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1,700.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $462.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $297.12 and a 12-month high of $464.03.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

