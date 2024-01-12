Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Adeia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 10.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Adeia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Adeia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 3.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Adeia Stock Down 3.6 %

Adeia stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.50. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 31.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adeia news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,657.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

