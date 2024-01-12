Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $47,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 43.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after buying an additional 2,237,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ON by 32.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after buying an additional 981,304 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

ONON stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

