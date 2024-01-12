Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.77 and last traded at $66.77. 142,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 369,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

