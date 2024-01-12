Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carter’s

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $73.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Carter’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.