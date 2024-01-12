CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.20 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $450.63 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00009623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00018533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,966.37 or 1.00123215 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00238843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.39207487 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $700,446.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

