CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 25,829 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $185.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.35. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

