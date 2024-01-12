CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

AMGN opened at $303.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $311.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average is $262.14. The stock has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

