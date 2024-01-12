CBOE Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

