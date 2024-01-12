CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $5.50 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $7.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
