Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $39.17 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

