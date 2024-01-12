Celestia (TIA) Trading Down 1% This Week

Celestia (TIA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $274.99 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $16.12 or 0.00035123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,015,780,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,824,350 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,015,780,821.917752 with 156,824,349.667752 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 15.82984211 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $367,598,929.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

