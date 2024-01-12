Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of Cementos Argos stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. Cementos Argos has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0823 per share. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.