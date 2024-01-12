Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Cencora alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COR opened at $218.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $219.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.91.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.