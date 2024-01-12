Centurion (CNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35,685.06

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centurion has a market capitalization of $35,685.06 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centurion has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00046277 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

