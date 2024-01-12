CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

