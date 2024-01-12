Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

