CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,255 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

MNTK stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of -0.33.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.07%. Analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montauk Renewables

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.