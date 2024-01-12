CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $255,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

