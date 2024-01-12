CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

