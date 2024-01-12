CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,940,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,709,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,207,000.

PHINIA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

