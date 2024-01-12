China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 768.7% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CIHKY stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

