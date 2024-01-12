Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4,114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $50.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

