Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on C. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

