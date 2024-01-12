Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

