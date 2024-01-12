Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

