Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3935 per share on Monday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Clicks Group Stock Performance
Clicks Group stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.16.
Clicks Group Company Profile
