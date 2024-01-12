Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

