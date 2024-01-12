CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.62) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.05. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 254 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of £356.49 million, a PE ratio of 3,185.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

In related news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($381.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 8,588 shares of company stock worth $783,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

