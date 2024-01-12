CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $222.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $244.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME stock opened at $196.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $204.92. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $171.93 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

