Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61, reports. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

CCA opened at C$61.38 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.61.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

