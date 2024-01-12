Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$776.17 million during the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of CGO opened at C$58.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$815.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.37. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$44.62 and a 52-week high of C$68.47.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGO

About Cogeco

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.